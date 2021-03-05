Delta Police Declare Manhunt For Assassins Of Community Leader In Enerhen

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Delta state have commenced manhunt for the killers of a 33years old community youth leader, one Collins Awoture, who was shot at a close range in a provision store at Enerhen junction in Uvwie Council area.

The deceased who doubled as the Quarter Chairman of Emieki community in Enerhen, was said to have gone to get some toiletries in the shop at about 11;35pm when he was ambushed by his assailants.

Sources close to the scene of the incident hinted that the sporadic gunshots by the assailants threw the entire area into confusion as residents scampered for safety leaving the deceased at the mercy of the killers.

The killers numbering three (3) were said not to have wasted time, as they opened fire on the victim at a very close range and waited to confirm him dead before leaving the scene.

It was gathered that the policemen from the Enerhen police station who were on patrol at the time of crime had to rush to the scene only to discover the lifeless body of the deceased in his pool of blood.

The woman who owned the provision shop was reported to have abandoned the store for safety and had not been seen as at the time of filing this report.

Sources disclosed that the police patrol team from Enerhen had to move the corpse to the Warri Central hospital mortuary.

Confirming this incident in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun today, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Abubakar Argungu, said the command had open investigations into the murder to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

The Sun