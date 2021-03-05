Delta: Angry Mob Lynches Robbery Suspect In Orhuwhorun

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected armed robbery has been reportedly died after an angry mob pounced on him during a robbery operation along Usiefrun Road, in Orhuwhorun community, Udu council area of Delta state on Tuesday night.

The Nation learnt the incident happened close to the railway axis of the area, Tuesday night.

While he was caught, other members of his gang reportedly escaped.

Sources said the suspect died while security operatives were taking him away from the scene.

In another development, a female Point of Sale (POS) operator was reportedly shot on her thighs by suspected robbers at DSC Township First Gate, along Orhuwhorun Road, Tuesday morning.

The victim was said to have provoked the hoodlums by refusing to cooperate with them.

Barely one week ago, residents reported a similar incident in Orhuwhorun community, were a huge sum of money was reportedly carted away by the hoodlums said to have stormed the POS shop in a Toyota Lexus SUV.

Community sources claimed the suspects shot sporadically into the air until they accomplished their mission and zoomed off.

When reached for comments, the acting Police Public Relations Officer for Delta state, DSP Edafe Bright, could only confirm the mob incident that led to death of the suspect.

“He (DPO) said the PoS incident is not confirmed because there is no information on that. Then, the armed robbery is confirmed.

“He was confirmed dead in the hospital after receiving heavy beatings from the mob. They were operating when he was caught, but the others escaped,” DSP Bright said.

The Nation