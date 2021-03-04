Corpse Of Unidentified Man Found By Entrance Of Urhobo College, Warri

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The corpse of an unidentified elderly man was on Wednesday morning, discovered along Effurun-Sapele Road, by the entrance of Urhobo College, Effurun in Uvwie council area of Delta state.

The Nation gathered that the incident occurred between 6am and 7am on Wednesday.

According to a tricycle operator who simply identified himself as John, the incident seemed like a case of hit-and-run.

“From what we saw, it was like a Keke accident. Because broken glasses from the windscreen were scattered on the floor. The body was covered,” he stated.

When The Nation visited the scene, the deceased had been carried away.

A business woman in the area, who spoke in confidence, told The Nation that they met the corpse of the deceased lying across the major road in the morning.

She stated that about 9am, a young lady, suspected to be the daughter of the deceased came to the scene, wailing.

“She was crying and said he left the house this morning. She later left and some people came later to carry the corpse to a morgue,” the source disclosed.

Efforts to get comments from the Delta State Police Command proved unsuccessful, as repeated calls to his phone number rang out, while a message sent across was yet to be replied, as of the time of filing this report.

The Nation