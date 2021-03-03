Warri Court Convicts Two Yahoo Boys To Two Years Imprisonment Each

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State on Monday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to two years imprisonment each without an option of a fine.

The duo was prosecuted by the Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a separate two-count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

One of the counts against Edebiri reads: “That you Osas Edebiri (alias Stephen Michael ) on or between the month of December 2019, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession documents containing false pretence to wit; Fraudulent/scammed mails found in your Galaxy J2 phone with IMEI number 352502/08/236782/1 and 352503/08/236782/9, with serial number RVIH70YM14P in your email edebiriosas@gmail.com with several subject titles which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3)of the same Act.”

The duo upon arraignment pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, F. Dibang to pray the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendants, P. Nwamma pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders who have become remorseful.

Justice Nwite convicted and sentenced the defendants to two years imprisonment each, beginning from March 1, 2021, without an option of fine.