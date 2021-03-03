Panic As Gunmen Kill DESTMA Traffic Official In Ughelli Market

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Tensions are currently rising from the broad day light murder/assassination of one of the “Okowa Police” in Delta State. The action carried out by unknown gun men is currently putting people in tension as they do not know what could have caused the incident.

The staff who was shot is a member of the Delta State Traffic Management Agency, DESTMA, popularly known as “Okowa Police”. They were set up by the incumbent governor to help control traffic and arrest offenders.

The incident which happened openly, was carried out in a popular market in the Ughelli North local government area of the state. It happened in the heart of the ever busy Ughelli main market, where the officials are known to stand and carry out their duties.

While the officials have been known to stay in different parts of the state, they are mostly found around the market areas in the state. This seems to be a catchment area for them as bike riders and motorist who wants to drop off passengers, easily fall pray and victim to wrong parkings or helmet issues.

There is a bit of confusion as to what could have caused the incident, while there are rumours of an alleged renewed cult clash in Ughelli main town, ( 5 people have allegedlly been killed and many others injured in the past recent time), there are also other rumours that it could be in relation to the council elections that are near.

The news source, story and pictures are all credited to an online advocating platform, known as Wong Box.

