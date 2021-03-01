Gunmen Abduct Five Travelers In Evwreni/Ogor Road In Delta

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Unidentified gunmen weekend kidnapped five commuters along Ughelli expressway, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The victims were kidnapped on 27th February 2021, between Evwreni and Ogor communities in Ughelli north local government area of the state.

It was learnt that the occupants were returning from a burial ceremony to Agbarho in Ughelli, the administrative headquarter of Ughelli north local government area when the kidnappers struck.

Our Police source revealed that the victims were whisked out of the Toyota Camry vehicle by their abductors who were armed.

According to the source, “These hoodlums just strike again, in another kidnap incident that happened between Evwreni and Ogor community in Ughelli .

“They just kidnapped the whole passengers in the vehicle this evening. The bus was coming from Portharcourt to Agbarho where they went for burial, insecurity is alarming”.

It would be recall that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, had warned Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), across the state where crime and kidnapping occurred three times would be removed with immediate effect.

When contacted, Acting Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Efiafe confirmed the incident, saying ” Yes, people were kidnapped but not a full bus load passenger.