Amidst Criticisms, Delta SSG Defends Concession Of Asaba Int’l Airport For 30 Years

LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Amidst criticisms that have continued to trail the concession of Asaba International Airport to the private sector, for 30 years, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, on Thursday, defended the government’s action as he reeled out the benefits of the concession to Deltans.

Ebie said that the concession of the airport would create more jobs for Deltans and stimulate the export of agricultural produce and other items.

He said that the step would also engender huge economic activities within the State and its neighbours.

Ebie who explained this during a television programme, said that the other aspects of development expected from the concession is in the area of other facilities such as the movement of cargoes to foster export operations.

Others, according to him include hotels, a conference centre, industrial site, office facilities, tank farms and a hangar for the maintenance and overhaul of aircraft.

“We expect that with the investments that are coming and the revenue that will accrue, it would make a lot of economic sense for the benefit of Deltans,” Ebie said.

He stated that the State Government was partnering with the private sector to boost revenue in the state.

“We settled for concession arrangement for the Asaba International Airport but there are other things we have partnerships with the private sector, like the Kwale Industrial Park which we started due to the opportunity of gas in the area and the anchor investor – ceramic manufacturing.

Business Day