Multi-Million Naira Goods Destroyed As Another Gas Explosion Rocks Delta

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Barely one month after a gas station, Asadebe Gas Plant went ablaze, killing scores in Agbor, Ika South local government area of Delta State, another gas outlet on Wednesday went ablaze along Asaba-Umunede expressway, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

DAILY INDEPENDENT gathered that the incident occurred on the eve of Wednesday 23rd February 2021, when a gas cylinder purportedly exploded as a result of suspected leakage from one of the cylinders in the retail shop.

It was gathered that the inferno from the gas station engulfed a nearby plaza.

It was gathered that the State Fire Service personnel allegedly arrived the scene very late, causing the fire to go wide.

Miffed by their late arrival, irate youths allegedly attacked personnel of the state fire service when they arrived the scene.

A fire service personnel who pleaded anonymity confirmed the inferno, disclosed that the youths threw all manner of weapons at them when they arrived.

The personnel said, “Yes, we were there. It is a gas outlet along Umunede road here. They didn’t even allow us to come near the scene. They asked us to go back, they started throwing cutlasses and firewood at us, they said we came late”.

Daily Independent