Delta: Suspected Cultists Kill Bricklayer In Kwale

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected cultists have shot dead a bricklayer at Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was learned that the deceased, simply identified as Mr Jerry, was killed in the early hours of Monday at his residence around Utagba- Uno Street, Kwale.

Sources said the deceased who is also a member of the commercial motorcycle task force in the area, was shot at a close range by his assailants who broke into his house while he was with his wife.

There have been series of cult clashes in Kwale in the last few months. This is making it eight persons that have been killed by cultists since January. There are those that survived the attacks.

“They shoot everyday and on Valentine’s day, two persons were killed”, a source who craved anonymity told Vanguard.

Efforts to get comments from the Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, was abortive at press time, but a security source in the area, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard