EFCC Invites Delta Speaker, Clerk Over Alleged Looting Of Legislative Treasury

LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Speaker and the Clerk of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, and Mrs Lyna Ochulor, respectively, have been summoned and interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja.

The invitation followed a petition bothering on alleged fraud, abuse of office, exorbitant prices on the purchase of vehicles and wanton looting of the legislative treasury.

An Abuja based anti-corruption organization, Initiative For Advancement & Accountable Integrity In Governance, in the petition to the EFCC Acting Chairman, alleged that the Speaker and his clerk quoted exorbitant prices for the purchase of official vehicles for members of the Delta State House of Assembly to the tune of N1,621,226,250.00 (One Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty one Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Naira).

“While it is within the scope of legislative duties to provide Honourable members with functional official vehicles, we were taken aback by the huge sums used in the purchase of different brands of vehicles for Honourable members when in fact, the state is faced with so much task to deal with.”

The Civil Society Organisation also accused the Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori of tax evasion, stating that “the sum of N77,201,250.00 (Seventy seven million, two hundred and one thousand, two hundred and fifty naira) calculated at 5% of the total vehicle purchase sum was claimed as VAT when in fact, no such sum was claimed as VAT when in fact, no such was paid neither was VAT paid on purchase.”

The CSO urged the EFCC to urgently commence comprehensive investigation into the petition and to ensure that all illicitly acquired monies from the proceeds of this purchase and wanton looting be recovered and returned to the legislative account.

[The Union Nigeria]