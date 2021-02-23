Delta Politicians Who Owned Multi-Billion Naira Property In Dubai Exposed

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Emu, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Agency, DEMSMA, Mrs. Orezi Jane Esievo, and other top political leaders from the state, have bought luxury flats worth millions of dollars in the world-famous Burj Khalifa and Marsa DubaiPlaza, documents obtained by Pointblanknews.com have revealed.

Emu, former Commissioner for Economic Planning in the immediate past administration in Delta, was appointed Chief Economic Adviser by Governor Okowa in 2019.

An average price of luxury properties in Burj Khalifa building costs 11,984,888 United Arab Emirates Dirham or $3.2 million, an equivalent of N1.2 billion. While in Marsa Dubai Plaza, an average Luxury flat of 2bedroom goes for AED 2,654,000 or $722,570.00 and equivalent of about N274.5million.

Esievo, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and a former Commissioner, also owns a sprawling house on 9101 Brink Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States, which she bought for $699,990.00 in 2014, according to records seen by Pointblanknews.com.

While Esievo’s property is located at the luxury Burj Khalifa, Emu’s property is in Marsa Dubai Plaza.

Esievo’s luxury flat at the Burj Khalifa is numbered 135.76-2101-0 while that of Emu at the Marsa Dubai Plaza is listed as Apartment 32.68.

While Emu listed his Nigeria address as 1-4 Kinglsey Emu Street, Delta State, Esievo did not list her address. But both have their Nigerian passport numbers, date of birth and cellphone numbers on the documents.

When contacted, Esievo on the same number listed on the purchase document, she said she was on a zoom meeting, and promised to get back.

As at the time of filing this report, she is yet to return a message sent to her phone number.

When Pointlanknews.com sought Emu’s confirmation of the owner of the property using the same number on the purchase document, he denied ownership. When reminded that the cellphone number used in contacting him is the same on the document, he insisted he is not the one.

According to him “No not me. I am eminently qualified to own a property anywhere and should be able to own up to it. I have indeed worked hard enough and verifiably so.”

Also, Miriam Ali, a wife of a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Solomon Ogba, a former Chairman of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN, former Senator Ighoyota Amori, Ovuozourie Samuel Macaulay, a former Secretary to State Government, SSG, of Delta State Government, also own a luxury flat at the Burj Khalifa.

Mrs. Ali owns one luxury apartment in Burj Khalifa listed as Apartment 88.39-1910-0 and two at the Marsa Dubai Plaza listed as apartments 125.42-2105-0 and 81.57-603-0.

Senator Amori, Macaulay, a former SSG and Air Vice Marshal, AVM, Terry Okorodudu Rtd, own luxury apartments each at the Marsa Dubai Plaza.

Okorodudu is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who had contested for the Delta South Senatorial election.

Amori’s luxury apartment is listed as apartment 113.28-102-0 while Macaulay and Okorodudu’s apartments are listed as Apartment 117.61-603 and 57.66-2916.

Solomon Ogba who is the Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, owns two luxury apartments at the Burj Khalifa. He also owns one at the Marsa Dubai Plaza.

Ogba was accused of misappropriating $150,000 grant given to the federation by the World Athletics in 2018.

Ogba who is said to have become an evangelist resigned from AFN few hours after news broke that the federation is yet account for $150, 000 it received from World Athletics for support during the 2018 World Athletics Championship held in Asaba, Delta State capital.

His luxury apartment is listed as 127.46-2306 and 115.2-711 at the Burj Khalifa and 128.3-2707-0 at the Marsa Dubai Plaza.

All the luxury apartment owners have their names, dates of birth, Passport numbers, email addresses and Nigerian home addresses listed on the purchase documents.

Curiously, none of the political appointees who bought the luxury flats in Dubai, declared the assets in their Assets Declaration forms with the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, as required by law, a source at the CCB told Pointblanknews.com.

Pointblanknews.com could not reach Ali, Amori, Ogba, Okorodu and Macaulay using the numbers they listed on the purchase document for comments.

800 Dubai properties linked to Nigerian Politically Exposed Persons, PEPs are estimated to be worth well over 146 billion naira (N) ($400 million), according to a report by Mathew Page of the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace.

Pointblanknews