Delta CP Removes Asaba, Warri, Sapele DPOs Over Alleged Incompetence

LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Ali, has removed three divisional police officers (DPOs) in the state over what he called security lapses in their jurisdictions.

The police commissioner, who made this known on Monday during an interaction with journalists in Asaba, the state capital, gave the positions of the affected persons as DPO Warri, DPO Sapele and DPO ‘C Division’, Asaba.

According to him, it will serve as a warning signal to others that are not ready to buckle down to tackle crimes in the areas.

“Let me make it clear that any division that records more than three robbery and kidnapping cases, such DPO will be removed immediately. And I have started with DPO Warri, DPO Sapele and DPO C Division, Asaba. I have removed them to serve as a deterrent to others that are not ready to sit up.”

The commissioner, while warning Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the state against any act that could jeopardise his security architectural vision and mission in the state, stressed that “I came to Delta to work and not to stay in the office and watch hoodlums take over the state.

“This is not only for DPOs alone, its applicable to my Area Commanders. Anywhere in your jurisdiction that we have cases of armed robbery or kidnapping for three times, I will show you the way out. The rate of crime in Delta State within these few weeks is alarming, and I will not let this continue. I am not here to stay in my office, I’m here to work and drastically reduce crime to the barest minimal.”

According to the new police commissioner, crime has no jurisdiction, and officers must work in synergy to ensure that hoodlums are brought to justice.

He said, “I have done it before and it will be replicated in Delta State; I shall make the state unbearable for criminals to stay. Delta State is not safe for criminals and anyone caught shall face the wrath of the law.”

Ali, however, advised officers indulging in acts that may embarrass the force, to turn a new leaf or have themselves to blame.

He said the command was already on top of the security situation in Sapele, its environs and other areas where peace was being threatened.

He also appealed to Delta residents to always cooperate with the police and provide them with information that will help them fight crimes.

The Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth Development, Okiemute Sowho, also known as Daddy K, was recently killed by unknown gunmen in Sapele, while four policemen were also killed last week by gunmen at different areas in the state with their service rifles carted away.

Saharareporters