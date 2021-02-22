2023: UPU-PG, Moses Taiga Advises Urhobo Against Political Killings

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-With the preparation for local government election at hand and general election fast approaching, the President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga has advised Urhobo sons and daughters to play their politics without killings, violence and bitterness.

“Do not shed the blood of any Urhobo son or daughter to achieve your political ambition. Power belongs to God and no one gets to a position without the knowledge of God,” Taiga advised Urhobos in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday.com.

The Urhobo leader stated that anybody desiring to serve does not need to eliminate political opponents to get the position, adding that one do not kill because he want to serve.

Olorogun Moses Taiga who made the call in respect to incessant killings in Urhoboland recalled, “Last year a young politician was killed on his way to Asaba in respect of the local government elections. Also last year, another young politician was killed in Ughelli South. In the last few days, another young politician has been brazenly hacked down in Sapele.

“There are a few other killings with suspicious political undertones. Investigations have not proven that their deaths were politically motivated and the Urhobo Progress Union is not saying their death is politically motivated. But local government politicking is on and the 2023 elections politicking is already on, though the elections are still two years away.

“Are these deaths coincidences? The UPU does not know, but they are worrisome and ominous. Urhobo politics and elections have always been intense, but killing of political opponents is not part of our political life.”

He stated that while we await the police to unravel the perpetrators of these killings, the UPU saying these killings are enough.

“ The Urhobos are peace loving people. Nobody should turn Urhobo land into a river of blood,” the Urhobo leader advised.