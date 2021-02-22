Delta Based Human Right Activist Escapes Assassination Attempt

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state-based human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, survived an assassination attempt on Sunday night, February 21.

He shared the news on social media on Monday morning, February 22. He shared photos of the bullet-riddled car he was riding in and wrote;

”Last night Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison escaped from the hands of bloody thirsty murderers who trailed to kill him in his community, Ubulu Uku, Delta State.

It is still a mystery how he escaped but thankful to God Almighty for sparing his life.

An official report has been made to the POLICE and we expect they fish out all those involved in attempting to kill him.

No life was lost.

WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOESN’T EXIST.

DELTA STATE IS NOT SAFE FOR ANYONE”

