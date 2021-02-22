Criminals Shun Dare New Delta Police Boss Threat, Turn Sapele, Warri, Ughelli To Battleground

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-Men of the underworld seems to have put up a challenge to the Delta state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, following series of killings particularly in Ughelli, Warri and Sapele axis of the state.

The Commissioner recently visited Warri, where he cautioned bandits that the Command would no longer tolerate killing of his men.

Few days after that the hooligans struck severally in Sapele up till yesterday Saturday 20th where the Special Assistant to the governor of Youth Development, Okiemute Sohwo was mudered.

Since the visit of the Commissioner to the area, there seems to be spike in crime especially murder cases in Sapele, the administrative headquarter of Sapele local government area of the state.

Just as Indigenes and residents are yet to come to terms with on Saturday’s killing, armed robbers on Sunday 21st February 2021, have attacked a meat seller simply identified as Efe, killing him on the spot.

It was learnt that sporadic shooting is ongoing at Major Bowen In Sapele.

At press time, call put across to the cellphone of the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, was not replied.

