Delta: Unknown Arsonists Kwale Catholic Church Ablaze

LAGOS FEBRUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, was razed down by fire last night by unknown arsonists.

The church building, which had been roofed to shelter the congregation, was still under construction.

The parish that’s located at the outskirt of the town was left in debris after the fire attack by the unidentified persons.

Water was seen on the floor of the church hall, suggesting that Officers of the State Fire Service, may have been responsible for extinguishing the fire, because their office is situated about three poles away from the church.

There were conflicting testimonies as to what may have caused the inferno, but an onlooker who spoke on condition of anonymity, told disclosed that the fire outbreak was a deliberate act by the perpetrators, because, “they went away with the unchained plastic chairs inside the church hall”.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the police nor the Diocese of Warri which the parish is domiciled under has confirmed if any life was lost during the attack. The phone number of the priest returned unreachable as he is speculated to have gone undercover.