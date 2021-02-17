Suspected Armed Robbers Shot Dead Pregnant Lawyer Along Warri/Sapele Expressway

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A pregnant lawyer identified as Nkiru Agbasu, was reportedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers along the Warri/Sapele Expressway in Delta state.

The Nation gathered that the incident happened while she was returning from Sapele.

She was said to have been the only one struck by a bullet, as the arms-wielding hoodlums shot at the vehicle she boarded, alongside others.

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Warri Branch, Chief Emmanuel O. Uti, confirmed the incident to The Nation on Wednesday. “It is true. She was on her way from Sapele. It was an armed robbery incident along the road and they shot at their car. She was the one the bullet hit.

“We only got to know around 5pm, so maybe it happened between afternoon and evening,” the NBA Warri branch chairman said.

The Delta State Police Command could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report, as calls to its spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, rang out.

Source: The Nation