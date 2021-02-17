Ufuoma Police Hqtrs Structure Not Built By Isaac Akpoveta Alone- Community Elders, Chiefs

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The council of chiefs, elders and concerned indigenes of Ofuoma community, Ughelli Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have stated clearly that the building structure for the Police Divisional Headquarters in the community was built through communal efforts of well meaning indigenes of Ofuoma town and not Chief Dr. Isaac Akpoveta’s singular effort as earlier reported in one of the national dailies.

In a letter of protest addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, authored by Chiefs D. G Afatakpa, M. Irhabor, F. Okerevwodjae, Theo Mukoro, P. G. Akpofure, O. Unuavwodo, A Izoma, Pa. Couple Eyamekuare, Pa. Ubiorowho Ejemutewhor, Ameh Oviasa, James Ighofose Ajomojigho Samuel, Evwodonor Francis, Madam Onya Osifo and Catherine Adere and signed on their behalf by their solicitor, Joseph Ekete Esq., commended the CP for the establishment of the Police Divisional Headquarters in Ofuoma Community.

The letter read, “our grouse is from a media publication credited to you (CP) in which you gave accolades to an individual, Chief Isaac Akpoveta for being responsible for the structure for the Police Divisional Headquarters in Ofuoma.

“We expressed displeasure over the publications made to the public for being misleading because the facts in the publications were misrepresented and does not represent the true position of things”.

They explained in the letter that the quest for a police station was conceived by Chief D. G Afatakpa which cumulated into several appeals to indigenes of Ofuoma community to raise funds towards the building of a police station.

“Some of the money realised were used to rent a temporary structure which housed the offices of the officers of the NPF, Ofuoma Police Post, while the DO in-charge of the post was accommodated at no cost at Yoma Farm Resort owned by Chief Theo Mukoro.

The letter read: “Chief Theo Mukoro then personally bought a parcel of land which he donated to Ofuoma community for the purpose of building a police station and the building project started in 2011 with the sum of N800,000 from the community coffer to erect it from foundation to DPC level.

“In 2012 it was awarded as contract by NPDC as part of CDB project but it was poorly done by the contractor which made it to dilapidate after it was put to use by the police.

“So, it was at this point that Chief Isaac Akpoveta took steps and renovated part of the leaking roof, retiled the floor, fenced part of it and also had it painted.

“It was the renovation work done by Chief Dr. Isaac Akpoveta that was misconstrued to mean that he personally built and donated it to the police whereas it was a product of communal efforts of all indigenes of Ofuoma community,” it added.

