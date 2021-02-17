Delta Poly, Otefe Nabbed While Allegedly Attempting To Use Room Mate For Ritual

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected yahoo boy has been apprehended after he reportedly tried to use his roommate for money ritual in Delta.

The undergraduate student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara simply identified as Maro was allegedly caught with a calabash with his mother’s photo in it.

He was however caught after he had burnt candles and incense required for the sacrifices at their Alvino hostel in the staff quarters area of the institution.

According to reports gathered, the young man already made provision for large ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags that would be used to carry the money after the rituals.

he expected proceed from the ritual act was speculated to be a whopping fifty million naira as his mother’s photograph was also found inside the ritual calabash that contained other fetish substances.

LAILA