Delta: Brother Flees After Stabbing Sibling To Death In Ughoton

LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man, Daniel Agbayigolo, has been stabbed to death by his younger brother in Ughoton community, Okpe council area of Delta state.

The Nation gathered the incident happened on Monday.

Details surrounding the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The deceased had reportedly gone to settle a dispute between the younger brother and his wife.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident on telephone, disclosing that the suspect has taken to hiding.

Its spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Superintendent of Police, said: “It is true and the murderer is at large.”

Asked what led to the incident, she stated that both were “quarreling”.

The Nation