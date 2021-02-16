Party Loyalists Scamper For Safety As Youths Disrupt PDP’s Campaign In Ozoro

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths believed to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state on Monday, disrupted the inauguration of the party’s campaign council and presentation of flags to the party’s candidates for the March, 6, 2021 council polls.

The youths, according to a trustworthy source, stormed the venue of the ceremony along the Ughelli/Ozoro/Kwale Expressway, Ozoro, in groups, and began to dismantle canopies while party’s leaders, members, candidates for the council polls, friends, family members and well-wishers ran for their lives.

Speaking with our correspondent, a PDP immediate past councillor in the local government area, who witnessed the disruption and spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the youths stormed the venue in annoyance.

He added that the youths alleged that they were not given recognition by the party.

It was learnt that normalcy had been restored to the area after a few minutes.

“The youths told me in person that the way and manner the leadership of the party in the area, especially the party chairman, Godwin Ogorugba, are running the affairs of the party, eating alone and imposing candidates on them, are some of the things causing their lingering annoyance,” the source said.

The Crest