High Court Sitting In Asaba Scraps Delta Taskforce On Public Motor Park

LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Delta State Hight Court, sitting in Asaba under the Lordship of Honourable Justice D C. Maidoh has scrapped the Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Park and Land Transportation.

The case which lasted for over a year was said to have started when the Delta State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oviemuno Oghoore allegedly constituted the Management Committee headed by Chief (Comrade) Francis Arhiyor, few days after the inauguration of the new executive of the Delta State NURTW led by Chief Comrade Dennis Araro.

The development however, fueled crisis amongst the union members who decried illegality and in the same vein condemned the action of the commissioner.

Hence, the matter was subsequently charged to court after series of petitions being put forward by the National Union.

The case with suit no: A/14/2020 had the claimants as (1) Tony Kanayo (for himself and on behalf of the members of NURTW Oshimili South “A” branch, Asaba), (2) NURTW (joined by order of Court date 17/7/20) and the Defendants as (1) Commissioner for Transportation, Delta State, (2) Honourable Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, (3) Governor of Delta State, (4) Chief (Comrade) Francis Arhiyor (for himself and on behalf of the members of Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Park and Land Transportation, and (5) Commissioner of Police, Delta State.

The case had the court, in its declarations, disolved the constituted management committee, stating that the 1st defendant with regard to the provisions of section 2,3,7(1),(5) & 4th schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and sections 4(3)& 41(e) of the Delta State Local Government law, 2013, acted unconstitutionally, unlawfully and without jurisdiction in setting up or constituting the Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Parks.

It further declared the Management Committee as illegal, null and void while directing, in it’s resolves that defendants to stop interfering with the activities of the claimants including the selling /issuing of National Union of Road Transport Worker’s tickets and collection of dues from members of the union.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Court seating, The Delta State Chairman of the NURTW, Chief (Comrade) Dennis Araro, expressed happiness and satisfaction over the ruling of the Justice, positing that the court was fair in its judgement.

He also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for being natural in the case, pointing out that his action gave room for the fair judgement of the case.

He said, “we are indeed very happy because we have never seen a state union being able to win a case of this nature. This victory today, was made possible because our amiable Governor knows how to manage crisis and was natural.”

He also commended the National Chairman of the union for his impact towards the success achieved.

According to him, ” They were not surprised when the formation of the purported management committee came up having understood the interest surrounding it’s Initiative.

“But because we the authentic members of the National Union, Delta State chapter, wanted peace, we chose not to fight or engage in violence acts. And today here we are.

“NURTW is the only recognized transportation union in this country under NLC and we are not under the supervision of the Commissioner for Transportation. However, I wish to run my government with an open door policy”.

He said that the union is wide enough to accommodate all.

Daily Independent