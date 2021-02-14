Pastor Accused Of Defiling 8-Years-Old Minor Blames The Devil

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A pastor identified as Joseph Mukala was on Saturday paraded by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old minor in Udumuje Quarters in Onicha Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Having noted security challenges in the state, Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali identified inadequate logistics and low morale of officers as a result of the ENDSARS protest as factors hampering effective service delivery.

He revealed that the suspect was nabbed by Police operatives in Onicha-Olona following report from the mother of the victim.

It was gathered that the mother of the victim, Goodness Onyepunka came home to find out her daughter was in pains.

It was gathered that the suspect came to the house of the victim and took her on his motorcycle to his residence, where he had carnal knowledge of her.

Having made a confessional statement to the crime. The Pastor said: “It is the devil.

“I did not have the intention to do that to the child,” he said.

Daily Independent