Ben Ighakpa Condemns Crackdown On Peaceful Protesters By Lagos Govt

LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hon Ben Igbakpa, a member of the Nigerian National Assembly has openly condemned the Lagos state government’s ‘use of force’ and violent crackdown on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The Delta State Lawmaker representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, also described the deployment of hundreds of policemen to stop Saturday’s protest at the Lekki toll gate as “anti-democratic”.



Hon Igbakpa made his assertions known on his official Twitter handle, as he urged the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led government to respect the will of the people about reopening the controversial toll gates.

He tweeted: “Violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators. Very anti-democratic. The enforcement of “Fire for Fire” is more anti-democratic.



“Enough is Enough of this wildland repressive tactic. Respect the animosity towards reopening of the controversial site.”

Hon Ben Igbakpa further added that Nigerians have people in government but don’t have a government for the people.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 30 people have been arrested at the gate. They include; EndSars protesters, commuters and bystanders.