Two Lovers Found Dead In Their Sapele Apartment

LAGOS FEBRUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY0-Police in Delta State has confirm the death of two lovers, Matilda and Ufuoma Alome who were found dead in a mysterious situation inside their home along NDDC road in Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Report monitored in Advocate revealed that deceased were reportedly found dead after curious neighbours knocked on their door and when there was no response, they peeped through the window and saw two of them dead, one was allegedly found on the floor and the other on the bed.

It was also gathered from a source who pleaded for anonymity that the two lovers had attended a party the previous night “they came home late after the party and slept off yesterday, only to wake up this morning and we found them dead,” the source disclosed.

It added that, Ufuoma and Mathilda had just return to the country last year from an undisclosed overseas country and had reportedly moved into the vicinity last December.

“He occasionally use his vehicle to shuttle between Sapele and Warri route, and he was a lively fellow who was always visible and when neighbours woke up that morning and noticed his vehicle was there and there was no sign of his wife and him, we became worried. His window was opened but when we noticed his door was locked inside, we became curious. That was when we looked through the windows and saw the dead bodies,” our source stated.

However, another source said that their death must have been as a result of generator fumes, “their generator was put on yesterday when they came back and we are suspecting it must have been the cause of their death,” he explained.

As at the time of filing this report, their corpse have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue.

The Advocate