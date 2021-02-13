Delta Govt Suspends Applications For Construction Of Gas Plants

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the gas explosion that happened in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, the State Government has announced suspension of applications for the construction of petrol/gas stations, liquefied petroleum/gas plants and other associated businesses in the State.

The announcement of the suspension is contained in a statement signed and released on Friday by Chiedu Ebie, Secretary to the State Government, who stressed the announcement is for the information and strict guidance of all concerned as any breach of this directive will be met with stiff sanctions.

According to the statement, fresh applications pertaining to the spatial location and building of petrol/gas stations, liquefied petroleum/gas plants and associated businesses shall henceforth be subject to a joint certification duly issued by the Ministries of Environment; Lands and Surveys; Oil and Gas as well as the Delta State Fire Service.

The statement reads: “Following a review of existing processes for the spatial location and building of Petrol/Gas Stations, Liquefied Petroleum/Gas Plants in the State and having considered the imperative for increased safety protocols, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has approved the suspension of applications for the spatial location and building of petrol/gas stations, liquefied petroleum/ gas plants and other associated businesses in the State.

“Consequently, fresh applications pertaining to the spatial location and building of petrol/gas stations, liquefied petroleum/gas plants and associated businesses shall henceforth be subject to a joint certification duly issued by the Ministries of Environment; Lands and Surveys; Oil and Gas as well as the Delta State Fire Service, all of which shall attest to the appropriateness of location including safety considerations for members of the public and users of the facilities. This in turn shall be subject to the approval of His Excellency, the Governor.

“This announcement is for the information and strict guidance of all concerned as any breach of this directive will be met with stiff sanctions”.

Recall that in January, a gas plant went up in flames in Agbor killing one person, and razing several buildings and leaving many persons with serious injuries.

The gas plant is located along the ever-busy Benin-Asaba expressway, with the resultant fire affecting adjoining buildings.