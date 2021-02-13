Protester Rocks Warri Over Suspension Of SIM Registration By NCC

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A coalition of civil societies, citizens, and SIM registration agents have taken to the streets of Warri in protest over the suspension of SIM registration and SIM sales.

The angry protesters were seen holding placards and banners with inscription such as ‘Restore SIM registration now’, ‘FG/NCC save our job’, ‘Hunger is not my friend I’m now Jobless restore SIM registration’, ‘Suspending SIM Registration is Anti people.’

The protest kicked off at the Effurun Roundabout about 11am and rounded up at the East-West road section of the DSC round-about.

Renown Nigerian language advocate and human rights activist, Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime Oj who is the South-South Coordinator of Intellectual Young Leader’s Network, IYLN and member State Executive Council of the Conference of the Actualization of Human Rights, CAHR represented the civil society organizations while Amb Ikpesu Andrew represented the SIM registration agents with a large crowd.

The protesters demanded that the federal government prevail on the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC to restore SIM registration and sales immediately and demand citizens to present NIN at the point of registration because the NIN linking and update is a spontaneous process.

The protesters further threatened that the Warri protest is a litmus test, stating that other states would take part in the protest.

Adding that they will occupy the regional offices of the NCC nationwide and litter the streets of Abuja in protest if their demands are not met.

The protest letter was signed by Bar Maxwell Ogedegbe, DG, CAHR on behalf of CAHR, Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime Oj on behalf of IYLN and Amb Ikpesu Andrew on behalf of SROs.

Vanguard