Delta APC Crisis Deepens As Omo-Agege Shuns Reconciliation Meeting

LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, was conspicuously absent at a meeting convened by the Governor Abubakar Bello-led All Progressives Congress Membership Registration/Revalidation Committee to resolve the crisis in the Delta State chapter of the party.

Those who attended the meeting held at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday, include: Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, a former APC governorship candidate, Great Ogboru and Olorogun O’Tega Omerhor.

Speaking to newsmen moments after the meeting, Abubakar, who described the meeting as wonderful said, “It is not unusual in a political process to have differences in opinions and what have you. So, Delta State is a very important state for us in the South-South and we have been able to agree on a workable method to move the party forward.

“I hope that going forward, we won’t have to come here from Delta State, they should be able to resolve their issues back home. I believe APC in Delta State is now intact and I also believe APC in Delta State will grow bigger.”

The chairman also expressed delight that the exercise was going on smoothly in most states of the federation.

Bello said, “Overall, the registration is going on well. I was in Ogun, I have been receiving reports from other zones and the major complaint is that the number of materials which is about 100 per unit is too small.

“But I have made complaints to the National Headquarters and more materials will be provided for those local governments or units that need more materials. So, basically, nobody will be left behind.”

He equally announced that the exercise will be held for an initial two weeks after which additional time will be given for the exercise to continue.

Keyamo, while responding to a question on a letter he wrote complaining about certain infractions, said, “That is why we are here; it was that letter that ignited this meeting and all we fight for is equity for all, not advantage to even me at all.

“All we are fighting for is equity, justice for all, not advantage to anybody, not even me as minister and that is why we came here in the first place. It was my complaint that ignited this process and then we are all brothers, we are all united.”

Earlier, the Delta State APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, announced the suspension of the exercise as a result of the crisis.

He said, “The National Caretaker Committee of the party has deemed it necessary to suspend all registration and revalidation exercise in the state, citing seeming disagreement amongst leaders of the party in the state.”

Attempt by UrhoboToday reach Omo-Agege on whatsapp and sms were futile as he refused to return our message.

