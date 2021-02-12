Urhobo Herdsman Urges Nigerians To Look For Other Solution Instead Of Cattle Ranching

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As Nigerians continue to debate on whether to maintain the age long open grazing system or switch to Ranching system, a header identified as Tedhdere Redson, took to his Twitter page to wade into the matter.

Redson who opened up to owning the cattle business has disclosed how he operated the two systems. According to the Urhobo Herder, it will be difficult to run the hybrid Ranch due to the high cost of running the business.

According to him, he has been in the business along with other Nigerians who can attest to his claims.

Hear him. ” I’m an Urhobo Herder That Operates a Hybrid Ranch Comprising Open Grazing & Ranching. So Are Many Nigerians in This Business.” he said on Twitter.

Redson continues by saying that the major concern is food. According to him, the estimate amount of food Consumes by Thr cows is roughly about 25kg.

“Cost of Feeding Cattle is Crazy When a MidRange Cow Consumes About 25kg of Fresh Grass & 20-50litres of Water Daily. Maintenance is a Concern.”

He stated that for him to be sure he was not alone facing the challenge in the area of feeding, he had to reach out to other of his colleagues who are not even Fu-la-nis.

” I Have Consulted 4 Herders in Port Harcourt, Osun, Lagos, Enugu & Ondo. None Were F-ula-nis.”

“The Common Currency is That We Send F-ula-nis Who Understand Cattle From The North & Are Less Expensive to Help Manage The Cattle.” he stressed.

He concluded by urging Nigerian to look out for other solutions than the call for Ranching.

“Let’s Stop The Demonization & Focus on Solution IF WE WAN WELL!”

Emmysteve9