Delta Monarchs Canvass Welfare Scheme For Poorest Of The Poor Widows

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Council of traditional rulers has urged the state government to focus attention on the poorest of the poor widows in the state during the implementation of its social investment programmes.

The monarchs gave the charge when the State Coordinator of the Widow’s Welfare Scheme, Dr Isioma Okonta, and his team addressed the kings during a routine sensitization and enlightenment exercise in Owa-Oyibu, Ika north east local government area of the state.

The monarchs who converged in the palace of the Obi of Owa, HRM Emmanuel Efeziomor, drew the attention of the government to the categories of widows to include those who could look after and provide for themselves, without any help from others after the death of their spouse, and those widows who have no mean of livelihoods when their husbands die.

The State Social Welfare Scheme, according to the kings should focus more on widows who could not fend for themselves and are within the category of the poorest of the poor in the society, if the programme is to have the desired impart.

The State Widows Welfare Scheme Coordinator Dr. Isioma Okonta said the widows have been benefiting from the scheme since 2018, adding that the widows enrolled are predominantly aged, illiterate and those who have difficities at financial independence.

Okonta said, “These widows are drawn from the 25 local government area and the 270 wards across the communities as they receive N5,000 as monthly stipends and free health care service from the state government, adding that the drivers of the scheme have decided to carry out the enlightenment campaign to deepen the programme by way of getting the traditional rulers involved.”

Daily Independent