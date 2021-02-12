Abducted Student Of Delta Poly Regains Freedom After Paying 500k Ransom

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (NEWSRANGERS)-One of the victims of Tuesday’s kidnap attack along the Sapele/Oghara axis of the East-West Road in Delta state has been released.

The Nation learnt that the victim was released Wednesday night, after a N500, 000 ransom was paid to the abductors.

Sources close to the freed victim disclosed that he is a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara.

He was reportedly beaten and injured on most parts of his body by the hoodlums.

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Command proved abortive, as repeated calls to the Police spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, rang out.

A text message sent to her phone line was yet to be replied, as of the time of filing this report.

The Nation