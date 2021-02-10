Crisis Rocking Delta APC Worsens As Party Suspends Revalidation Exercise

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state has suspended its membership revalidation exercise, further worsening the crisis rocking the chapter of the party.

The suspension follows the disagreement between party leaders over officials appointed to handle the exercise in the chapter.

Sylvester Imonina, Delta APC spokesman, told TheCable that the exercise was suspended to “douse tension”.

He said: “The stakeholders had a meeting today and decided to suspend the exercise in order to douse tension. No futher date has been fixed yet for the exercise.”

The state chapter of the APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis with different factions arising from the camps of Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy-senate president, Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, and Great Ogboru.

Sanusi Musa, secretary of the party’s revalidation committee in the state, was said to have resigned his position on Tuesday, reportedly saying, “I don’t think I am able to discharge my duties for personal reasons.”

On February 3, the exercise had ended in violence after Jones Erue, state APC caretaker committee chairman, allegedly removed some names from the nomination list to favour a faction in the party.

Keyamo had also warned the chairman of the revalidation committee against influencing the exercise.

He had asked the committee chairman to ensure fairness and equity in the nomination of coordinators across the factions in the party so as to enable a smooth process.