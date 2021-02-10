Man Strips Naked In First Bank Banking Hall Warri Over Staff refusal To Attend to Him

Share This

























LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It seem going naked this days is now the new trend if you want your voice to be heard.

A yet to be identified man recorded himself on camera pulling off his clothes inside a commercial bank, (UBA) in Warri over their refusal to attend to him. HGS Media Plus reports.

The man apparently have been waiting in the bank hall to be attended to but was ignored by the bank staffs.

The man’s frustration led to him pulling off his clothes to get the bank’s attention which he eventually did.

“I hate nonsense, the man said before stripping himself naked.

As seen in the video, some bank staffs immediately approached the man and asked him to follow them to their officer.

HGS Media Plus