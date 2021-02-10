Lagos UPU Youth Leader, Ojameruaye Augustine Bows Out Of Office

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Lagos Branch youth leader, Comrade Ojameruaye Augustine has bowed out of office after years of meritorious service to his people.

Ojameruaye in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com while expressing his profound gratitude to the UPU family stated, “I sincerely appreciate your effort, steadfastness and labour of love in working with me successfully as the President, UPU YOUTH LAGOS STATE.

“Today 7th February 2021, marks the end of my leadership of the Union as the President of UPU IGHELE (YOUTH) LAGOS. It also usher in the leadership of Comrade Wisdom ENAKIRERU as the Acting President.

“Your willingness to invest your abilities, time, finance and strength has brought this UNION here in Lagos to a greater height. You have also been an excellent example of leaders, servants and followers.

“For all your time, effort, Finance, hard work and prayers, please accept my unreserved thanks and appreciation.

“To all our PATRONS, Elders, Advisers and executives, you have truly been a blessing to my leadership and the Union. Thus, I implore all to also work positively with the new leadership to out weigh my performances or records

“Furthermore, to my family, friends and well wishers, I am forever indebted to you all and I say may God bless you all tremendously.

“I also adore my hat for the President General UPU Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga and the National President, UPU IGHELE (YOUTH), worldwide, Comrade Ovie Ebireri.

“ Special greetings also to, Chief (Sir) Philip EDEMETE, Chief Elder John (BOT), Olorogun Johnson M Barovbe (BOT), Mr Ovie Oghenekaro (President UPU Apapa Lagos, Olorogun F. Odia, President UPU Ikeja Lagos and High Chief Vincent O Ahwi, OSU IV of Lagos State. Then, vibrant late Gen. Patrick Aziza, your boy greet you. You remain the best PG the UPU YOUTH LAGOS, has ever had.

“Long live UPU, Long live Urhobo Nation UPU Progress! Urhobo Ovovo!”