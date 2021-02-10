Protesting Tricycles Operators Block Asaba City Centre Demand Removal Of Taskforce

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commercial Tricycle Operators, popularly known as keke Riders Tuesday, February 9, 2021 blocked major entries of Asaba, the Delta State Capital calling for disbandment of the taskforce put in place by the Asaba capital Territory Development Agency, headed by Member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mrs Onyeamechi Mrakpor to enforcement the COVID-19 protocols amongst the operators.

The demonstrating keke operators, who blocked major parts of the roads in the state capital, including the Ekumeku Roundabout, the Summit Road and Junction, complained of the high handedness of the members of the taskforce which had caused them unbearable loss, in terms of revenue, death and injuries of members, and passengers, saying the taskforce in Delta has not done them any good because they have been collecting money from drivers and causing accident in the state.

They said that they were asked to carry only two passenger which is not enough to cover up for fuel and the maintenance of their Keke and they still collect money from them.

Speaking to Ndokwa Reporters, Emeka one of the operators, said that the task force is causing problem for them each time they are on the road.

He further stated that Monday, February 8, 2021 at Grand Hotel, a Keke driver was chased by the task force which led to his death and commuter on the Keke sustained injury.

Another operator, Samuel also complained that the task force has been chasing them, collecting money from them despite the high price of fuel.

He also added that today at A Division Police Station, a tricycle driver was chased by the task force to the point that the Keke was involved in an accident.

They asked that the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, should wade into the situation, and remove task force to reduce accident and death of citizen working to feed their families.

Ndokwa Reporters