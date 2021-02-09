Ijaw Monarch Alleged Cabal Take Over Of DESOPADEC

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Traditional ruler of Siembiri in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State Charles Botu has said the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has been hijacked by cabals.

He alleged corruption in the interventionist agency, and called on well meaning Deltans, particularly those in oil bearing communities, to speak out against the situation.

Botu also said the management of 13 per cent derivation fund for both DESOPADEC and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was unacceptable.

He said: “The law passed by the House of Assembly made the derivation fund 50/50. The government has 50 per cent and the oil producing communities 50 per cent. Despite this legal document, contractors are not paid for jobs executed, ongoing jobs abandoned since 2018 and no new jobs awarded. I even learnt workers are owed their salaries. This calls for concern as Delta is the highest in oil production.

“DESOPADEC is to alleviate and provide food and shelter for the marginalised people of oil bearing communities, including my kingdom, but a few persons have now taken the commission as their private property, using their political might to control it, and deciding who to pay and who not to pay for executed jobs.”

The monarch lamented that greed, self centeredness and unhealthy politics had enveloped DESOPADEC, and warned that the situation could lead to protests.

He urged those concerned to retrace their steps for the good of the state and its people.

The Nation