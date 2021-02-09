Urhobo ‘Knockout Specialist’ Onoriode Sets For WBA Title Fight In Germany

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-After his historic victory over Argentina’s Ariel Baracamonte in a World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title fight in Lagos in 2019, Nigeria’s Onoriode ‘Godzilla’ Ehwarieme, is aiming to grab the World Boxing Association (WBA) International heavyweight title in Hamburg, Germany on February 20.

The Nigerian, a native of Oghara, Ethiope-West Council Area of Delta State, will fight Zhan Kozzobutskiy of Kazakhstan for the vacant WBA title.

The fight was confirmed on boxrec at the weekend. While Ehwarieme, popularly known as ‘Knockout Specialist,’ has 17 KOs in 18 fights, his Kazakh opponent, Zhan Kozzobutskiy, has recorded 13 knockouts in 14 fights. He was born on November 13, 1988, and has held the Inter-Continental (IBO) heavyweight title since 2019

Ehwarieme told The Guardian yesterday that he would do everything possible to win the WBA title and put Nigeria’s name on the world map in the battle of Hamburg on February 20.

“I have been training in Lagos, and if everything works out, I hope to jet out to Hamburg on February 17 ahead of the fight. I don’t see that guy (Zhan Kozzobutskiy) stopping me,” he said.

On December 28, 2019, Ehwarieme needed just one minute and 60 seconds to knock out the visiting Argentine boxer, Ariel Baracamonte at GOtv Boxing Night 20 to pick up the WBF Intercontinental heavyweight title in style.

Before the battle of TBS in Lagos, Ehwarieme had recorded 17 knockout victories in 18 fights. Till today, many boxing fans in Lagos still talk about his vicious blows, which sent the boastful Argentine boxer to the floor in the first round of their 12-round fight.

Guardian