Omerhor To Lead High Powered Delegate For Reconciliation Of Factional Delta APC

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was also learnt that a former governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, will be leading high powered delegate for the reconciliation of factional Delta State All Progressice Congress (APC).

Party sources who confided in our correspondent, in Warri, on Monday, revealed that the high powered reconciliation team will soon meet with Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Festus Keyamo and Chief Great Ogboru, among others.

Emerhor, who spoke to reporters at his Evwreni country-home in Ughelli North Local Government Area, after he and his wife, Rita, revalidated their APC membership, said, “The crisis which engulfed the party before and during the 2019 general elections was to the advantage of the ruling PDP in the state.

“Towards 2019, we opened up the party for other members to come in. And that was when the group led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is now our Deputy President of the Senate and Chief Great Ogboru joined us.

“Of course, you know in politics there is always interest and infighting. When they came in, we were unable to agree on the direction of the party.

“In that disagreement, the party was torn into two. We actually had two parallel congresses. It was us versus them and we fought the fight to the Supreme Court.”

He said it was time to bury the hatchet in the interest of the party and the state.

Punch