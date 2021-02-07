Death Galore As Delta Polytechnics Students Celebrate Graduation Ceremony

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was death galore as students of Delta Polytechnics celebrate their graduations immediately they ended their examinations. The two polytechnics involved were Delta Polytechnics, Otefe and Ozoro.

Report has it that the student community of Otefe-Oghara, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State was thrown into mourning when four graduating students of Delta State Polytechnic, died from a fatal accident that occurred shortly after their final papers on Friday, 5th of February, 2021.

According to reports gathered, the accident occurred along the Otefe-Ovade road while the deceased students were celebrating their graduation from the institution.

A headless corpse of one of the victims was captured in a video of the accident posted online as there was no survivor.

“Four students of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara had an accident and died immediately after their graduation this morning,

Report reaching us that they where very happy and excited because of their graduation,” an influencer wrote

In another development, two final year students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area were killed in a ghastly motor along the ever busy Ozoro- Asaba expressway few hours after their final graduation examination.

Eyewitness Felix David said that the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday as a bike rider was also killed in the accident while two other persons were fatally injured.

It was gathered that one of the victims, a female student was on her way to her hostel on a bike when the bike man ran into a scene of some ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’, spraying notes into the air from a moving vehicle and, in his attempt to grab hold of some of the money, lost sight of the car right in front of him and he collided with the car

The force of the collusion sent him and his passenger, the HND final student crashing on the road where they were said to have sustained severe bruises with blood gushing out of their mouths profusely.

The cyclist died on the spot but the student was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment where she later died.

Another female victim, who stood out through the open roof of the car from which the suspected Yahoo Yahoo boys were spraying money was suddenly thrown out of the car by the force of the collusion as she spiraled into the air before landing on the tarred road and a speeding oncoming vehicle crushed her to death..