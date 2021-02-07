One Beaten To Death, Properties Razed As Land Tussle Turns Bloody In Delta Community

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Land tussled in Delta State community of Agharafe between two families has turned into serious unrest.

Trouble was reported to have started when one of the families involved in the land issue reported the other to the community youths.

The Ogharefe youths who engaged the reported man in an argument and quarrel were alleged to have beaten the 27-year-old man to death.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased’s family went on a reprisal and razed down properties belonging to the man that reported the case.

The tragic incident reportedly happened yesterday, January 6 at Okuemeva road, Ogharefe – Oghara, Delta state.

Fresh Reporters