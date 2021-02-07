Delta: Woman Weeps After N400k Paid For 20 Bags Of Rice Turned To White Papers

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Things are happening in Nigeria, mostly in Delta State. One have to be very careful while doing business transaction with strangers.

There are many scammers out there looking for who to fall into their trap. You must be very vigilant so that you won’t be a victim.

Ogwashi ukwu, Delta state has been in a quagmire after what happened to a trader there. In a video that was recently posted on Facebook, a man can be seen ranting over the incident that took place in Ogwashi ukwu, Delta state. According to him, a woman was scammed for N400,000

While speaking to the camera, he said that some men drove in with a white Sienna car and ordered for 20 bags of rice which was supplied to them by the woman.

“They paid the woman over N400,000 immediately, after the woman counted the money she agreed and allowed them to go with the bags of rice because the money they gave her was complete at that moment.

“Unfortunately for her, when they zoomed of she realized she was holding white papers. She immediately ran after them but they were nowhere to be found”, he stated.