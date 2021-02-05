Delta: Ughoton Secondary School Student Sighted Carrying Plastic Chair To school

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A female student was spotted carrying a plastic chair while on her way to school. HGS Media Plus reports.

She is a student of ‘Ughoton Secondary School’ in Delta State. HGS Media Plus understands.

According to report gathered by HGS Media Plus, the principal of the school have been collecting money from the parents of new student with the claim that he will provide chairs for them.

It was learnt that the principal is responsible for compelling the student to bring chairs to school to prevent them from sitting on the ground while learning.

