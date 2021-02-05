Landlords, Tenants Clash Over High Cost Of House Rent In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The drum beats of war over high cost of rent in Asaba and its environs in Delta State may soon explode into physical fight between tenants and landlords.

While the tenants on Thursday in Asaba threatened court action over exorbitant housing rent, the landlords appear to be unconcerned over the development.

The state government under the leadership of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had a few years ago intiated a housing programme when he re-awarded the contract for 500 housing units in Ogwashi Uku.

Investigation revealed that, the state government apart from the 500 housing units ongoing project in Ogwashi Uku Community, had also ensured prompt payment of salary for the civil servants, among others.

Speaking with our correspondent in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said “Okowa led administration is focused and determined to reposition the state especially the 500 housing units ongoing project in Ogwashi Uku Community.

” We are determined to make the state hub of economic development which is already glaringly showing. So, the housing units will alliviate the suffering of the civil servants who have not been able to build their own houses and very soon the urgly development in the state will be over”.

But angry Delta’s tenants who spoke through Mr Godwin Adode, however called on the state government to intervene on the constant and indiscriminate house rent increase by the landlords, especially in the state capital, Asaba and its environs.

PlatinumPost reports that Asaba rent are often seen as outrageous and ranks among the highest in the country, inspite of the fact that Asaba is not a business oriented environment, apart from hotels and brothels that hold sway in the area.

It was gathered that a four room apartment in a decent area of the town, goes for between N1.2 and N1.4 million , while two bedroom in the town is between the range of N600,000 to N800,000 naira depending on the area.

Two bedroom is also between N350,000 and N400,000 just as one room and a parlour is between N250,000 and N300,000 in the town.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent said that the situation had become unbearable, hence the need for government to step in and look for a government solution to end the high rent as the situation has forced many to move into the suburbs of the city.

However, a landlord, Chucks Ejifor, who spoke on the development, blamed the high rent on the high cost of building materials and labour, adding that if the state government could assist in any way to reduce the cost of building materials, rent will also be reduced.

“We cannot afford building materials again. The situation has been too bad hence the reason why there is high cost of rents in Delta State, especially in Asaba and its environs, ” he said.

