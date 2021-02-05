Ex-Delta Commissioner, Akpeki Escapes Abduction

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Commissioner of Housing in Delta State, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, has escaped a kidnap attempt along the Jesse-Oben Road in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Persons suspected to be kidnappers in what look like a scene in Nollywood movies, shot sporadically at the Commissioner and his supporters but failed.

Trouble started on Tuesday 3rd January 2021, when suspected herdsmen waylaid the victim in attempt to abduct him.

According to out source, Comrade Victor Ojei, “the former Commissioner escaped the death by little margin when the gunmen started shooting sporadically at his vehicle”

At the time of filing this report, several attempts to reach the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya proved abortive.

DailyIndependent