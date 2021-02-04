Man In Police Net Over Alleged Attempt To Steal Pants, Bra In Asaba Hotel

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged man, Matthew, has been arrested by the police in Delta State over alleged attempts to steal pants and bra of the proprietor of a popular guest house in Asaba, the state capital.

The suspect, a native of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, allegedly concealed the personal items in a black nylon bag which he hid under the mattress of the room where he lodged at the guest house.

While the pants belong to the owner of the guest house, Odiachi, the bra was for his wife who jointly manages the hospitality outfit with him.

The suspect was said to have arrived at the guest house in clutches from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at about 9 pm on Monday, and was subsequently assigned to a room on the ground floor apparently for his health status.

“When the proprietor of the guest house got up at about 3:am to collect his phones in the sitting room, he observed that the two phones had been switched off and that prompted him to go to the flower vase, where he usually keeps his car key, only to discover that the key was not there.

“He and his wife entered the room, where the suspect lodged and on an inquiry about the car key, the man gave it to him, claiming that he (suspect) saw it on the floor.

“The attitude of the suspect made Mrs. Odiachi pull off the mattress on the bed but the suspect tried to prevent her, shouted on the proprietor which almost gave up his resistance.

“On pulling off the mattress, they noticed a tied wrapper containing some items and when it was loosened, to their surprise what it contained was three of his pants, his wife’s bra, and wrapper, as well as the gate key wrapped with a black cellophane,”

a source alleged.

He said that on the discovery of the items, the suspect pleaded with him not to expose him and offered to give him and the wife N10,000 to cover up the incident.

“It was on that basis, a call was put across to police control room at about 4:am and a police team came to and took the suspect to ‘A’ Division, Asaba.

“We are still at a loss on what the suspect intended to do with the underwear and other items,”

the source added.