Urhobo Leaders, Teachers, Hail Waive As He Embarks On Commissioning And Inspections Of Projects

Some of the projects inspected in Ughelli North local government include, two blocks of six classrooms and four VIP toilets at Eserophe primary school, Ughelli, installation of 500 KVA transformers at Uduophori Street, Imoniame extension and Iwhremaro community.At Eserophe primary school, Ughelli he lauded the contractor handling the two blocks of six classrooms and VIP toilets for executing a quality job, the staff and Iwhreko community for giving the contractor free hands to work.According to Hon Waive, “Primary education is the bedrock of every nation and I want to assure pupils and staff of my continued support and assistant as their representative at the National Assembly.Commending the lawmaker, Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Oru Cecilia said, “When I was transferred to this school February last year, I cried because the place was nothing to write home about. The children were sitting on the floor to learn.“I cried to the local government chairman and luckily for us, the state government and NDDC provided us with chair and desks.“I initially thought that this project was not real, but I was surprised when the contractor mobilized to site in November 2020, only for the project to be 70 percent completed in just two months and as we speak, work is still ongoing.”On his part, the site Engineer, Mr. Duyile Adedamola disclosed that the project would have been completed if not for the hight cost of materials, he assured that in February 2021, the project would be completed”.Speaking in the same vain, the President General of Iwhremaro community, Mr Edetubo Edward said the people of Imoniame extension and Uduophori Street, described the lawmaker as God sent.“We have been suffering from all these period because we lack electricity, and have been in darkness for over two years before your intervention.“With the provision of 500 KVA transformers, businesses will spring up, the welder, hair dresser, the tailor, the pure water seller will go back to business and that will reduce crime drastically”.At Ughelli South and Udu local governments areas, Ekrota and Ujevwu communities in appreciation to Waive, said, “The APC led government has facilitated the completion of the section 10 of Ujevwu railway line which is about boosting commercial activities in the community and you who facilitated the electrification of the community when the need arose and today, we are enjoying electricity.“Ekrota has been in total darkness for nearly over a decade but we are glad that you have restored light to boost our economic and commercial activities”.Appealing to his constituents to protect projects from vandalization, Waive assured them quality representation, because he was voted into the House of Representative to speak and demand for good governance and dividends of democracy.“I will continue to influence projects that would be felt and access by all and I want to equally commend you all for your continued prayers and supports for me”.