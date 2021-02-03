New Delta CP Storms Warri, Warns Policemen Against Unlawful Killings

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The new Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police In-Charge of Operations, Lagos State Police Command, has warned Officers and Men of the Nigerian Police under his Command, that he will not tolerate any unlawful killing of citizens under the guise of accidental discharge.

The CP gave the warning today, Wednesday February 3, at the Police Area Command in Warri, Delta State, during the first of his working visits to Police formations under his Command.

While warning against peddling of false information about the Police on social media, the Commissioner explained that the decision to commence his working visits to Police formations in the State with the Warri Area Command, was as a result of reported increase in cases of kidnappings and cult-related killings in Warri area.