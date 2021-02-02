Ijaw Youths Urge Okowa To Covert School Of Marine Tech. Burutu To University

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), western zone, has made a case to the Delta State Gov¬ernor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to include the School of Marine Technology, Burutu in the planned varsity status for some tertiary institutions in the State.

The IYC cautioned that any move by the State government to ignore or play politics with their demand would be viewed as a deliberate ploy by Okowa to perpetually keep university educa-tion far from Delta Ijaw people.

The IYC in a statement issued its Western zone chairman, Comrade Frank Akiefa and made available to newsmen, frowned at the brazen speed used by Okowa and the State House of Assembly without input from the Delt¬ans to look into educationally disadvan¬taged areas.

The statement also urged the gov¬ernment to re-visit the abandoned Bo¬madi Polytechnic project, noting that education to the people was important to curb youth restiveness and militancy.

IYC noted that the inclusion School of Marine Technology Burutu or Ese¬naebe college Bomadi from these Ijaw speaking Local Government Area Councils in the planned upgrade to varsity status would be a show of ap¬preciation to the Ijaw nation.

Akira called on Okowa not to pay lip services to their demand but to act fast on it as the only way to prevent massive protest against his administration and to avoid protest vote against the PDP come 2023.

Daily Independent