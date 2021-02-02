Ndokwa Professionals Threaten To Sue Okowa Over Marginalisation Of Community

Share This

























LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The League of Ndokwa Professionals have threatened to sue Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over alleged marginalisation of their community in the programmes lined up for development of the area by the government.

The group which claimed there was no university nor a single road network linking Ndokwa to other communities, gave the governor 14 days to include the community in its on-going development programmes in different parts of the state.

Speaking during a conference, President of the League, Chief Tony Amechi and Publicity Secretary, Evans Ufeli, further demanded the establishment of a university, failing which the Leagus “shall have no other option than to proceed against the state to seek legal redress.”

Amechi, who described Ndokwa land as the second largest population and second largest oil producing area, lamented that the area was secluded from the construction of roads in the state and that neither was adequate provisions made for the constituency.

According to him, “the newly approved construction of roads in Delta State spread across the region with the exception of Ndokwa land and the recent Executive Bill of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the Delta State House of Assembly, to upgrade three higher Institutions of College of Education Agbor, to a University of Education, Anwai Campus of the Delta State University, to Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, and the Ozoro Polytechnic, to Delta State University of Science and Technology with none situated in Ndokwa/Ukwani Land,

He said: “The Ndokwa community produces a huge mass of the oil and gas resources that contributes to the 13 per cent to the Oil Derivation Fund accruing to the Delta State Government every month from the Federal Government and as such, Ndokwa land should not be discriminated against in the distribution and allocation of projects in the state. ”

He argued that it would amount to gross socio-economic injustice to leave Ndokwa land without any meaningful developmental project.

He stated further that it would also amount to lack of inclusiveness in governance especially when the area contributes heavily to the revenue generation of the state.

The group, therefore, demanded that the state government should “review the road construction projects with immediate effect and make the necessary adjustments and include roads in Ndokwa Land in the projects to avoid protest, social unrest and or legal action.”

They urged Governor Okowa to send an additional bill to the Delta State House of Assembly to site a university with immediate effect in Ndokwa land among other things.

They said that henceforth, the federal and state governments should consider Ndokwa land in her policies and give her a pride of place, deserving of it in the scheme of things for the purposes of economic integration and social justice.

The Nation