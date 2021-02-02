Ughelli Businessman Laments As Kidnappers Demand N25m For Release Of Wife

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-There is palpable fear and tension in Ughelli, Delta State, following the kidnap of Mrs Peace Ogbogbo, the wife of the Managing Director of Lix Pharmacy and LMV Gas, Felix Ogbogbo.

The kidnappers are asking for N25m ransom.

The lady, it was learned, was driving a black Mercedes Benz GLE, was said to have been blocked by her abductors, who took her away in the vehicle.

However, few minutes of the kidnapping, the abductors contacted her husband and for a ransom of 25 million.

The matter has since been reported at the area command in Ughelli.

The shocked husband told newsmen that his wife is a gentlewoman who does not deserve what is happening to her. He begged the kidnappers to immediately release his wife as she was not in good health.

His words: “On Saturday, I was called that my beloved wife has been kidnapped. Ever since then, I haven’t been myself.

“I have been thinking of her safety, especially considering the fact that she isn’t even in good health. The money they are asking for is way beyond my reach and I as such I beg that they release her unhurt. I also calling on the general public to join prayers for the release of my wife.”

Vanguard